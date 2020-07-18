1136 McCullough St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Luxury 3 bed 1 bath house. driveway parking. Appliances includes: Fridge and stove. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Many updates made on the house, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, hardwood floors, private fenced yard. Full unfinished basement. Small-medium sized pets ok with $50 a month pet fee. Cats must be fixed. Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn and snow removal. CALL 1-800-508-6821

Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management



(RLNE5906891)