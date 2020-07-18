All apartments in Lansing
Find more places like 1136 McCullough St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansing, MI
/
1136 McCullough St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1136 McCullough St

1136 Mccullough Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansing
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1136 Mccullough Street, Lansing, MI 48912
Potter Walsh

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Luxury 3 bed 1 bath house. driveway parking. Appliances includes: Fridge and stove. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Many updates made on the house, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, hardwood floors, private fenced yard. Full unfinished basement. Small-medium sized pets ok with $50 a month pet fee. Cats must be fixed. Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn and snow removal. CALL 1-800-508-6821
Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management

(RLNE5906891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 McCullough St have any available units?
1136 McCullough St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, MI.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 McCullough St have?
Some of 1136 McCullough St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 McCullough St currently offering any rent specials?
1136 McCullough St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 McCullough St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 McCullough St is pet friendly.
Does 1136 McCullough St offer parking?
Yes, 1136 McCullough St offers parking.
Does 1136 McCullough St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 McCullough St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 McCullough St have a pool?
No, 1136 McCullough St does not have a pool.
Does 1136 McCullough St have accessible units?
No, 1136 McCullough St does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 McCullough St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 McCullough St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Lakes
4320 Dell Rd
Lansing, MI 48911
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr
Lansing, MI 48917
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr
Lansing, MI 48912
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd
Lansing, MI 48910
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue
Lansing, MI 48912
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St
Lansing, MI 48912
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd
Lansing, MI 48912

Similar Pages

Lansing 1 BedroomsLansing Apartments with Balconies
Lansing Apartments with ParkingLansing Dog Friendly Apartments
Lansing Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ann Arbor, MIBattle Creek, MIFlint, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MI
Jackson, MIHolt, MIBrighton, MIHowell, MISpringfield, MIDeWitt, MI
Portland, MIBath, MIFenton, MIAlbion, MIHaslett, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Stadium DistrictDowntown Lansing
Old Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law SchoolLansing Community College
Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
Kellogg Community College