All apartments in Kentwood
Find more places like 2708 44th Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kentwood, MI
/
2708 44th Street Southeast
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:32 PM

2708 44th Street Southeast

2708 44th St SE · (616) 371-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field. Located off of 44th Ave, you are located couple blocks down from 131 and have unlimited access to the greater Grand Rapids area and anywhere south. Having been recently remodeled this beautiful home has tons to offer inside and out. There is a two stall garage, a basement with a coin-operated washer/dryer, extra storage in the basement, a big front yard and a large driveway.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this home is not pet friendly.

Deposit will need to be placed for each apartment.

On May 2nd there will be a link here for you to schedule a showing to view the home.

Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.

Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.

Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 44th Street Southeast have any available units?
2708 44th Street Southeast has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2708 44th Street Southeast have?
Some of 2708 44th Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 44th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2708 44th Street Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 44th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 44th Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2708 44th Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2708 44th Street Southeast does offer parking.
Does 2708 44th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 44th Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 44th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 2708 44th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2708 44th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2708 44th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 44th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 44th Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 44th Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 44th Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2708 44th Street Southeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kellogg Cove Apartments
5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE
Kentwood, MI 49548

Similar Pages

Kentwood 1 BedroomsKentwood 2 Bedrooms
Kentwood Apartments with BalconyKentwood Apartments with Parking
Kentwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MI
Zeeland, MISpringfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity