2708 44th Street Southeast

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field. Located off of 44th Ave, you are located couple blocks down from 131 and have unlimited access to the greater Grand Rapids area and anywhere south. Having been recently remodeled this beautiful home has tons to offer inside and out. There is a two stall garage, a basement with a coin-operated washer/dryer, extra storage in the basement, a big front yard and a large driveway.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this home is not pet friendly.



Deposit will need to be placed for each apartment.



On May 2nd there will be a link here for you to schedule a showing to view the home.



Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.



Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.



Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.