1563 CASS LAKE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to turn-key condo lifestyle! Check out the MiLookingGlass 3D Matterport virtual tour, photos and floor plan. This 3-story townhome has so much to offer! A 2 car garage and den (or 3rd bedroom) are located on the ground floor. The main floor boasts a large, open concept living and dining area and a delightful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. The main level has stunning hardwood floors, and the rest of the house carpet. Look out your windows at beautiful Cass Lake just across the street. Upstairs, you will find a conveniently located laundry space outside the bedrooms. One bedroom has a dual entry bathroom, and the master suite includes a bathroom with a bathtub and separate shower. All bedrooms have generous closet space. Lower Level Den/Study can be a 3rd Bedroom. Small dogs and cats negotiable. Easy online application process.