Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:21 PM

1563 CASS LAKE Road

1563 Cass Lake Road · (248) 738-7738
Location

1563 Cass Lake Road, Keego Harbor, MI 48320
Keego Harbor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1503 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to turn-key condo lifestyle! Check out the MiLookingGlass 3D Matterport virtual tour, photos and floor plan. This 3-story townhome has so much to offer! A 2 car garage and den (or 3rd bedroom) are located on the ground floor. The main floor boasts a large, open concept living and dining area and a delightful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. The main level has stunning hardwood floors, and the rest of the house carpet. Look out your windows at beautiful Cass Lake just across the street. Upstairs, you will find a conveniently located laundry space outside the bedrooms. One bedroom has a dual entry bathroom, and the master suite includes a bathroom with a bathtub and separate shower. All bedrooms have generous closet space. Lower Level Den/Study can be a 3rd Bedroom. Small dogs and cats negotiable. Easy online application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 CASS LAKE Road have any available units?
1563 CASS LAKE Road has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1563 CASS LAKE Road have?
Some of 1563 CASS LAKE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 CASS LAKE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1563 CASS LAKE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 CASS LAKE Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1563 CASS LAKE Road is pet friendly.
Does 1563 CASS LAKE Road offer parking?
Yes, 1563 CASS LAKE Road does offer parking.
Does 1563 CASS LAKE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1563 CASS LAKE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 CASS LAKE Road have a pool?
No, 1563 CASS LAKE Road does not have a pool.
Does 1563 CASS LAKE Road have accessible units?
No, 1563 CASS LAKE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 CASS LAKE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1563 CASS LAKE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1563 CASS LAKE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1563 CASS LAKE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
