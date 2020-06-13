Apartment List
/
MI
/
kalamazoo
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Arcadia
22 Units Available
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$905
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arcadia
18 Units Available
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,020
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
813 Hoffman Ct
813 Hoffman Court, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
935 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Cute Renovated Bungalow on Hoffman Court. Located off Locust Street in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood. This location is quiet, yet close to all the Vine Neighborhood amenities. A very short distance to WMU and K-College.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
827 W Cedar St
827 West Cedar Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,485
1688 sqft
FALL LEASING 2020! 827 Cedar Street is located near the corner of Davis and Cedar, which is just east of campus and near the Lovell bus stop that runs to campus.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
414 Davis St
414 Davis Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,440
1724 sqft
FALL LEASING 2020! This 5-6 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom house is located in the Vine neighborhood, near the corner of Lovell and Davis Street and near the WMU bus route. Original oak woodwork and hardwood floors give this home historical charm.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
819 Oak St
819 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1674 sqft
Fall 2020! This property features 5 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located at the heart of the Vine Neighborhood near the corner of Oak and Vine. Home has hardwood floors, an enclosed front porch, and a newer kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
621 Minor Ave
621 Minor Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1678 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 4 Bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home located in the vine district. Located on the first floor of this home is one bedroom, a dinning room, the living room and kitchen as well as an office space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
1407 Oak St
1407 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1240 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located on the south end of the Vine Neighborhood, downtown Kalamazoo. Property features great front porch. On-Street parking only. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES $300.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Edison
1 Unit Available
831 Franklin Street
831 Franklin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This upstairs duplex is a must see. Walk in off of the deck into a large mud/sun room. Cute kitchen has plenty of cupboard space. Charming living/dining room with ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Millwood
1 Unit Available
3006 Emerald Drive
3006 Emerald Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch is clean and fresh. Kitchen is open to the dining area and living room. There is also a walk in pantry/laundry area with stack able washer/dryer included. 3 nice sized bedrooms. Nicely updated bath with tub.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
742 W Kilgore Road
742 West Kilgore Road, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Clean 2 bedroom, one bath condo in great location! Upgraded kitchen and bath, upgraded lighting, upgraded interior doors and hardware. Corner unit with balcony close to shopping, schools and bus line.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakland-Winchell
1 Unit Available
1739 Embury Road
1739 Embury Road, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
5054 sqft
This unique and spacious home is located on over an acre lot in the City! Rounded plaster walls in some rooms, Architectural details through out. Center hall foyer leads to library w/ built -in book shelves.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Vine
1 Unit Available
723 South Westnedge Avenue
723 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2 in this three unit property boasts a large balcony for entertaining your friends or enjoying the summer breeze. The interior is fully furnished and recently renovated.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Knollwood
1 Unit Available
3481 Kenbrooke Court
3481 Kenbrooke Court, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$915
894 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! This 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
708 W Walnut St
708 West Walnut Street, Kalamazoo, MI
7 Bedrooms
$1,500
2500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available Aug. 1, 2019 All wood floor beautiful 2500 Sqft house. 7 large bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 2 large kitchens, 2 full bathrooms, washer and dryer, plenty of storage and parking spaces. Awesome bar in basement.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakland-Winchell
1 Unit Available
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Knollwood
1 Unit Available
Kenbrooke Court Condominiums
3506 Kenbrooke Court, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Townhouse style 2-bedroom 1.5 bath condo, near WMU, with central air, private entrance, enclosed patio, stove, frig, dishwasher, assigned parking, community pool and site laundry. (RLNE5743994)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1117 W North St
1117 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/03/20 Available August 3rd, 2020. Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home near Kalamazoo College and WMU campuses. Attached garage, large open porch, main floor laundry, central AC.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1202 W North St
1202 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/03/20 Near WMU and K college campuses. Available Aug 3rd 2020. Large 5 bedroom home with lots of character, including 2 staircases. Fiber optic intenet available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
733 Minor Ave
733 Minor Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
Available 08/12/20 There is so much to tell about this property. This 5-6 bedroom, two full bath, 3 door garage, newly paved driveway, front and back porch, and side deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Avenue Apartments
750 Pleasant Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Spacious bedrooms Formal Dining Area Balcony Air Conditioning Laundry Facilities (RLNE4402389)
City Guide for Kalamazoo, MI

Situated in southwestern Michigan, halfway between Detroit and Chicago, sits the booming little college town of Kalamazoo. Boasting not only the coolest name in the Wolverine State (admit, even saying “Kalamazoo” is fun!) but also a wide range of apartments for rent, Kalamazoo may be a perfect place for you to call home. Interested in joining the roughly 80,000 renters and homeowners who call the K-Zoo home? Then you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty darn sure our super-duper l...

Inexpensive apartments, fortunately, are a dime a dozen in Kalamazoo, where 1BR units typically go in the $500 range and 2BR apartments are often available for between $600 and $700. Rentals in Kalamazoo range from cozy studio apartments to sprawling (1300-plus square feet) luxury units stacked with amenities (washer and dryer, hardwood floors, balcony, covered parking, swimming pool, etc), so whether you’re a high roller or a penny pincher, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the ideal apartment rental in Kalamazoo.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Kalamazoo? They aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, but some apartments are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed); just be prepared to buck up an extra $25 or more a month if you’re bringing a four-legged friend along.

Because Kalamazoo is home to more than 25,000 students at Western Michigan State University, there are a lot of low cost apartments dotting the streets surrounding campus. Many of these rentals empty out just after the spring semester and fill up by mid-summer, so if you’re targeting an apartment in the WMSU area, we recommend beginning your search no later than July to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

On the west side of campus, where the vibe is more suburban, renters have their choice of a variety of upscale apartments, while the “student ghetto” area just east of WMSU is home to numerous low-cost rentals. No matter what area you choose, though, we recommend you scout it out in advance to make sure you’re comfy with its vibes before settling on an apartment.

Once you’ve settled into your new apartment in Kalamazoo, you’ll probably want to get out and see what the city has to offer (and you won’t be disappointed!). Featuring a wide range of cultural attractions including a monthly downtown “Art Hop,” numerous museums, theaters, and galleries, and a vibrant nightlife scene, Kalamazoo is definitely a primo place for peeps like you to call home!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because your dream dwellings in Kalamazoo are just a few simple clicks away! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kalamazoo, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kalamazoo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Kalamazoo 1 BedroomsKalamazoo 2 BedroomsKalamazoo 3 BedroomsKalamazoo Apartments with Balcony
Kalamazoo Apartments with GarageKalamazoo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKalamazoo Apartments with ParkingKalamazoo Apartments with Pool
Kalamazoo Apartments with Washer-DryerKalamazoo Dog Friendly ApartmentsKalamazoo Luxury PlacesKalamazoo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MISouth Bend, INMishawaka, INWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIElkhart, IN
Holland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MINorthview, MIGrandville, MIColdwater, MI
East Grand Rapids, MIZeeland, MISpringfield, MIPortage, MIGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arcadia
Vine

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeWestern Michigan University
Indiana University-South BendCornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community College