Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3-bedroom ranch house on the west side of WMU campus. This home features a 2-stall detached garage and Central Air. Large basement and washer/dryer and a finished office space as well as a large storage area. Main floor has three bedrooms, a large living room, dining and full bath. All new flooring, paint and bathroom has been redone.

$35.00 application fee for everyone 18 years or older.

$300.00 cleaning fee.

$25.00 administrative fee.

Tenant(s) are responsible for ALL utilities.