Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Great home near WMU and K College campuses. downtown kalamazoo and West Main amenities. Available 08/03/2020: 4 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood flooring, dishwasher, garbage disposal and AC. Gas range and over the range microwave. Main floor laundry, washer and dryer included. Newer replacement windows throughout.



Fenced in yard (double lot) with large deck in back yard. Near K college and WMU campuses and available for fall lease! Tenant pays all utilities. Fiber optic internet available.



Landlord provides garbage service and lawncare



(RLNE3278306)