Kalamazoo, MI
1220 W North St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1220 W North St

1220 West North Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
West Douglas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1220 W North St Available 08/03/20 Great home near K College and WMU campuses. Available 08/03/2020 Close to downtown and West Main attractions, great neighborhood. Available just in time for fall semester!
Updated home with all solid surface flooring(tile and wood laminate). Kitchen features 2 refrigerators, OTR microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Formal dining room, spacious living room, full basement with washer and dryer. Central AC, large deck overlooking large fenced backyard. Off street parking. Non smoking unit

(RLNE3213382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

