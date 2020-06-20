Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

1220 W North St Available 08/03/20 Great home near K College and WMU campuses. Available 08/03/2020 Close to downtown and West Main attractions, great neighborhood. Available just in time for fall semester!

Updated home with all solid surface flooring(tile and wood laminate). Kitchen features 2 refrigerators, OTR microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Formal dining room, spacious living room, full basement with washer and dryer. Central AC, large deck overlooking large fenced backyard. Off street parking. Non smoking unit



(RLNE3213382)