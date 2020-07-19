Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

7792 N. Indian Lake Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute Cottage on Indian Lake - Vicksburg Schools~

This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath, furnished cottage is located on a large lot, with beautiful views and frontage on Indian Lake. Walk into the bright kitchen with ample cupboard space and eating area. Large dining room opens to the living room, with sliders that open to the deck and splendor of the lake. 3 bedrooms and updated bath. New portable room AC unit, and washer/dryer included. Lake living at it's best!



One year lease. No pets. $150 cleaning fee is due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. This is a non smoking property. Available 8-1.



No Pets Allowed



