Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7792 N. Indian Lake Drive

7792 North Indian Lake Drive · (269) 226-2996
Location

7792 North Indian Lake Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI 49088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
7792 N. Indian Lake Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute Cottage on Indian Lake - Vicksburg Schools~
This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath, furnished cottage is located on a large lot, with beautiful views and frontage on Indian Lake. Walk into the bright kitchen with ample cupboard space and eating area. Large dining room opens to the living room, with sliders that open to the deck and splendor of the lake. 3 bedrooms and updated bath. New portable room AC unit, and washer/dryer included. Lake living at it's best!

One year lease. No pets. $150 cleaning fee is due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. This is a non smoking property. Available 8-1.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4251421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive have any available units?
7792 N. Indian Lake Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive have?
Some of 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7792 N. Indian Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo County.
Does 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7792 N. Indian Lake Drive has units with air conditioning.
