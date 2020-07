Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

2533 Kate St Apt #1 Available 08/01/20 2-Bdr 1-Bth Duplex in Holt - Cat Friendly - MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!



2-bedroom, 1-bath duplex in Holt. Located on a quiet street off Willoughby. Open kitchen. Lots of room for storage including a walk-in closet. Laundry room with utility sink and washer/dryer hookup. Cat friendly (limit 2). $200 non-refundable pet fee. $25 monthly pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn & snow maintenance. No smoking allowed.



$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score.



No Dogs Allowed



