814 Paw Paw Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful landscaping in a well-located neighborhood close to Holland and Zeeland. This 3-bedroom ranch on a corner lot has a fairly new stove, washer and dryer, enclosed back porch, nice old woodwork and a lot of built-in charm.



Available 7/15



$1,350 monthly rent INCLUDES lawn care and driveway snow plowingl. The house currently has furniture in it, which you may choose whether or not to use.



Deposit of $1,350 required.

Renters insurance required.

No pets preferred.

Non-smokers only.

Minimum monthly income of 3x rent.

Minimum credit score of 620, or a co-signer, or 1 1/2x deposit.

Good rental history and employment references.

Felonies are considered on a case-by-case basis. Please disclose a criminal background before applying.

Occupancy limited to 7 people, or 4 unrelated people per City's calculation.



Email zinniahomesllc @ gmail . com for initial questions and showing information. You could also text (616) 403 - 4949 .