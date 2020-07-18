All apartments in Holland
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

814 Paw Paw Drive

814 Paw Paw Drive · No Longer Available
Location

814 Paw Paw Drive, Holland, MI 49423
Holland Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful landscaping in a well-located neighborhood close to Holland and Zeeland. This 3-bedroom ranch on a corner lot has a fairly new stove, washer and dryer, enclosed back porch, nice old woodwork and a lot of built-in charm.

Available 7/15

$1,350 monthly rent INCLUDES lawn care and driveway snow plowingl. The house currently has furniture in it, which you may choose whether or not to use.

Deposit of $1,350 required.
Renters insurance required.
No pets preferred.
Non-smokers only.
Minimum monthly income of 3x rent.
Minimum credit score of 620, or a co-signer, or 1 1/2x deposit.
Good rental history and employment references.
Felonies are considered on a case-by-case basis. Please disclose a criminal background before applying.
Occupancy limited to 7 people, or 4 unrelated people per City's calculation.

Email zinniahomesllc @ gmail . com for initial questions and showing information. You could also text (616) 403 - 4949 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

