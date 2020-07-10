/
58 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1448 VERNIER Road
1448 Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1097 sqft
Terrific bungalow across from Lochmoor Country Club just a few steps from the elementary school playground! Hardwoods throughout with an awesome natural fireplace in living room with coved ceilings. Nice formal dining room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue
1014 Hollywood Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2422 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Woods
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27827 O'Neil St
27827 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This inviting 2/1 Ranch is a great place to entertain a few friends.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22833 Lake Dr
22833 Lake Drive, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1242 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths on main floor, Dining Room, Totally remodeled: All new flooring, New Siding, New Kitchen Counter tops and back splashes, New main bathroom (Tub-toilet-sink), New front Deck, New front doors, New interior doors
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1320 Devonshire Rd
1320 Devonshire Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
No pets, no smoking, no section 8. Must have minimum income of $7400 per month to qualify. Send proof of income before requesting a showing. Freshly painted, new carpet and kitchen floor. Very private fenced back yard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
950 Nottingham
950 Nottingham Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom upper flat in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors. Recently Painted, Updated Kitchen. Grosse Pointe Schools and Grosse Pointe Parks. Non-Smoking, No Pets allowed. Showings available July 6.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22818 David Ave
22818 David Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
22818 David is located near 9 Mile and Gratiot Brick, three bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath bungalow has new roof, new windows, hardwood flooring, stove, fridge, washer & dryer included, basement, air conditioning, rear porch, fenced yard and 1 and 1/2 car
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
730 TROMBLEY Road
730 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2910 sqft
Spacious second floor unit with gas forced air heat and central air conditioning. Off street parking on the driveway. Two bedrooms with double door closets and shelving and ceiling fans. Living room with gas fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25890 Fortuna
25890 Fortuna Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1285 sqft
Ideal Location w/ effortless access to I-696, I-94, not far from I-75, and numerous major highways for commuting! Absolutely stunning! 3 bedroom bungalow w/very spacious, and functional master bedroom on second floor w/ loads of closet space! First
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
815 BEACONSFIELD Avenue
815 Beaconsfield Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
BEST DEAL IN GROSSE POINTE PARK! Spacious upper flat with lots of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new updated kitchen! Lease includes park passes to two waterfront parks for Grosse Pointe Park residences only. Quiet Neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
18997 Kingsville St
18997 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom/1 bath. Large kitchen. Fenced in backyard with detached garage. 1 1/2 month security deposit. $40 non refundable application fee. Half month FREE!!! with 13 month lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE4702360)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28216 JAHNS
28216 Jahns Drive, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Brick ranch on quiet street in lovely neighborhood. Fenced yard. 2 car detached garage with workbench. Partially finished bath in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1358 SOMERSET Street
1358 Somerset Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2260 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Incredible upper unit available on a quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park! Completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and
Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28083 PINEHURST Street
28083 Pinehurst Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom in Roseville... Appliances are included (dishwasher, washer, dryer, fridge and stove)..Nice size yard for family BBQ with deck...Shed in the back for extra storage...Close to shopping, freeways and schools..
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Grosse Pointe
558 Notre Dame
558 Notre Dame Street, Grosse Pointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE LEASE. Immaculate, updated, stocked with extensive amenities and includes all utilities & Wifi.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
842 Beaconsfield
842 Beaconsfield Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Newer Construction rental in Grosse Pointe Park's Windmill Pointe! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Colonial style unit with parking! This newer rental offers spacious Bedrooms, large closets & a First Floor Laundry/Mudroom!!! **Enjoy access to both Patterson &
