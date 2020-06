Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Excellent opportunity on Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. Outstanding locale, high visibility and open space to bring your business! Fantastic new Business Association "Avenue in the Woods creating loads of traffic and attention to Mack Ave! Large open space with bathroom, new 95% high efficiency furnace, A/C, new hot water heater and upgraded lighting. On street metered parking and spaces for a min of 4 cars behind building.