457 Allard

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools. Spacious family room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace, recessed lighting, and full bath that could be used as a first floor master bedroom. Updated kitchen, formal dining room. Hardwood floors. Enjoy relaxing on your rear covered porch in the spring and fall evenings. New Air/Furnace, Beautiful Garden, Finished Basement with Lav, New Carpet. Pets negotiable. Beautiful lakefront Farms Park access with pool, beach, and marina. Walking distance from Ascension St. John's Hospital, a perfect lease for Residents and Nurses! Virtual tours only, no physical showings until Covid19 restriction are lifted.