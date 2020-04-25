All apartments in Grosse Pointe Farms
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:02 AM

457 Allard

457 Allard Avenue · (313) 550-5598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools. Spacious family room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace, recessed lighting, and full bath that could be used as a first floor master bedroom. Updated kitchen, formal dining room. Hardwood floors. Enjoy relaxing on your rear covered porch in the spring and fall evenings. New Air/Furnace, Beautiful Garden, Finished Basement with Lav, New Carpet. Pets negotiable. Beautiful lakefront Farms Park access with pool, beach, and marina. Walking distance from Ascension St. John's Hospital, a perfect lease for Residents and Nurses! Virtual tours only, no physical showings until Covid19 restriction are lifted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Allard have any available units?
457 Allard has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 457 Allard have?
Some of 457 Allard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Allard currently offering any rent specials?
457 Allard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Allard pet-friendly?
Yes, 457 Allard is pet friendly.
Does 457 Allard offer parking?
Yes, 457 Allard does offer parking.
Does 457 Allard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 Allard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Allard have a pool?
Yes, 457 Allard has a pool.
Does 457 Allard have accessible units?
No, 457 Allard does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Allard have units with dishwashers?
No, 457 Allard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Allard have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 Allard does not have units with air conditioning.
