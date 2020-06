Amenities

BEST DEAL IN ALL OF GROSSE POINTE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Spacious rental in Grosse Pointe Farms. Ideal location just steps away from "The Hill" shopping and dining district. NEW Central Air! Updated kitchen and lots of natural light make this a very inviting home! Walking distance to award winning schools and the Grosse Pointe Public Library. Three generously sized bedrooms with a fourth room perfect for an office! Huge lot! Off street parking with private driveway. Don't miss your chance to live in a great community with access to resident only waterfront Pier Park on beautiful Lake St.Clair. Short commute to downtown Detroit! Dog Friendly!