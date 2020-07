Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

PRIME LOCATION!! Exceptional medical office space located within popular Villa Linde Professional Center. This space is not just limited to medical, you could use it for a financial office, insurance office, etc. The list of possibilities are endless!! Building has high quality craftsmanship. Large parking lot. Convenient location - easy access to shopping & expressways. Building is for sale - $650,000 or for lease.