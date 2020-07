4474 CORUNNA Road

Amenities

AMAZING COMMERCIAL PROPERTY READY FOR YOU TO BUILD! LOCATED ON THE VERY BUSY CORUNNA ROAD. MINUTES FROM I-75 AND MAJOR RETAIL AND SERVICE INDUSTRIES! AVAILABLE FOR SALE OR LEASE. SALE PRICE IS $850,000. LAND LEASE IS $5,500/MONTH TRIPLE NET. ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES HERE. ZONING MAY BE ABLE TO BE CHANGED WITH CITY APPROVAL. RESTRICTIONS INCLUDE, CONEY ISLAND RESTAURANTS, BURGER RESTAURANTS, SHAKE AND ICE CREAMS SHOPS, AS WELL AS BRUNCH/BREAKFAST PLACES. ALL OTHER IDEAS ARE WELCOME!

SURVEY ON FILE. 4480 CORUNNA AND 4474 CORUNNA MAKE UP THE 1.33 ACRES. SURVEY SHOWS THE SPLIT.