4049 Beryl

Amenities
Mt. Morris Twp. house but Flint 48504 mailing.
3 bed, 1 bath, L.R. with ceiling fan/light; 2 archways; kitchen with ceiling light + dining area with ceiling light/fan; 964 sf ranch; 400 sf basement; larger 2 car att. garage with work bench + extra overhead garage door to back yard; gravel driveway; awning covers front porch and window; Yard light; 10' x 10' wood deck off back door. 191' x 110' corner lot. Built 1952 with may updates.
L.R. hall, 3 bed have new carpet. Kitchen dining area, front threshold, bath with new vinyl floors.
No appliances except vent fan; gas line or tenants own gas stove/oven; double stainless sink with water sprayer. 1 light above sink + 1 ceiling light + dining area.
Front bed has 2 widows + closet; 2nd bed has widow + closet; 3rd bed has window + closet.
Laundry rub; gas line +220 electrical plug r tenant's washer & dryer; open storage in basement. 2 exterior doors + several widows have grate coverings. 2 awnings. Yard light.
No smokers.
Tenant is responsible for own: gas, electric, lawn, landscaping, remove all snow & ice from all walkways, porches, driveway, steps, wood deck on both lots. Reimburse Landlord for water/sewer.
$30.00 per applicant CASH application fee includes a credit report. Up to a 25 lb. dog with Landlord approval + $10.00 per mo. additional rent.
Rent: $945.00
Discount Rent: $895.00 if rent is paid on or prior to the 1st of the month + tenant agrees to pay the 1st $50.00 per mo. of all repairs or replacements, if any.
Security Deposit: $1,000.00 Accepts Section 8.
