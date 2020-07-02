All apartments in Genesee County
4049 Beryl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4049 Beryl

4049 Beryl Road · (810) 695-0409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4049 Beryl Road, Genesee County, MI 48504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $895 · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Mt. Morris Twp. house but Flint 48504 mailing.
3 bed, 1 bath, L.R. with ceiling fan/light; 2 archways; kitchen with ceiling light + dining area with ceiling light/fan; 964 sf ranch; 400 sf basement; larger 2 car att. garage with work bench + extra overhead garage door to back yard; gravel driveway; awning covers front porch and window; Yard light; 10' x 10' wood deck off back door. 191' x 110' corner lot. Built 1952 with may updates.

L.R. hall, 3 bed have new carpet. Kitchen dining area, front threshold, bath with new vinyl floors.

No appliances except vent fan; gas line or tenants own gas stove/oven; double stainless sink with water sprayer. 1 light above sink + 1 ceiling light + dining area.

Front bed has 2 widows + closet; 2nd bed has widow + closet; 3rd bed has window + closet.

Laundry rub; gas line +220 electrical plug r tenant's washer & dryer; open storage in basement. 2 exterior doors + several widows have grate coverings. 2 awnings. Yard light.
No smokers.
Tenant is responsible for own: gas, electric, lawn, landscaping, remove all snow & ice from all walkways, porches, driveway, steps, wood deck on both lots. Reimburse Landlord for water/sewer.

$30.00 per applicant CASH application fee includes a credit report. Up to a 25 lb. dog with Landlord approval + $10.00 per mo. additional rent.

Rent: $945.00
Discount Rent: $895.00 if rent is paid on or prior to the 1st of the month + tenant agrees to pay the 1st $50.00 per mo. of all repairs or replacements, if any.
Security Deposit: $1,000.00 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5874699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 Beryl have any available units?
4049 Beryl has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4049 Beryl have?
Some of 4049 Beryl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 Beryl currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Beryl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Beryl pet-friendly?
No, 4049 Beryl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Genesee County.
Does 4049 Beryl offer parking?
Yes, 4049 Beryl offers parking.
Does 4049 Beryl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4049 Beryl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Beryl have a pool?
No, 4049 Beryl does not have a pool.
Does 4049 Beryl have accessible units?
No, 4049 Beryl does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Beryl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4049 Beryl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4049 Beryl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4049 Beryl does not have units with air conditioning.
