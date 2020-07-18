All apartments in Genesee County
237 Farmtree Dr 237.
Genesee County, MI
237 Farmtree Dr 237
237 Farmtree Dr 237

237 Farmtree Dr · No Longer Available
Location

237 Farmtree Dr, Genesee County, MI 48506

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313515

FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE

This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township. Close to the Flint River with walking trails and fishing.

This spacious 3 bedroom home is perfect for a family looking for the perfect place to call home. This listing has a newly renovated kitchen complete with a appliance package and is located in a great community with several amenities !

Amenities
On-Site Management
Clubhouse
Pool
Dog Park Coming Soon!
Playground
Walking Trails
Yard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313515
Property Id 313515

(RLNE5908249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 237 Farmtree Dr 237 have any available units?
237 Farmtree Dr 237 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Genesee County, MI.
What amenities does 237 Farmtree Dr 237 have?
Some of 237 Farmtree Dr 237's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Farmtree Dr 237 currently offering any rent specials?
237 Farmtree Dr 237 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Farmtree Dr 237 pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 Farmtree Dr 237 is pet friendly.
Does 237 Farmtree Dr 237 offer parking?
No, 237 Farmtree Dr 237 does not offer parking.
Does 237 Farmtree Dr 237 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Farmtree Dr 237 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Farmtree Dr 237 have a pool?
Yes, 237 Farmtree Dr 237 has a pool.
Does 237 Farmtree Dr 237 have accessible units?
No, 237 Farmtree Dr 237 does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Farmtree Dr 237 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Farmtree Dr 237 has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Farmtree Dr 237 have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Farmtree Dr 237 does not have units with air conditioning.

