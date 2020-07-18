237 Farmtree Dr 237.

JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313515
FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE
This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township. Close to the Flint River with walking trails and fishing.
This spacious 3 bedroom home is perfect for a family looking for the perfect place to call home. This listing has a newly renovated kitchen complete with a appliance package and is located in a great community with several amenities !
Amenities On-Site Management Clubhouse Pool Dog Park Coming Soon! Playground Walking Trails Yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313515 Property Id 313515
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)