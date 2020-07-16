Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

74 Apartments for rent in Garden City, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garden City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28436 Dawson St
28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
29239 Cambridge St
29239 Cambridge Street, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Welcome home to this three-bedrom tri-level home.Newer Windows throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Bedrooms have hardwood flooring, great closet space, and lots of natural light. Family room and 1/2 bath on lower level.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
33134 Shawnee Street
33134 Shawnee Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
If you're searching for a wonderfully maintained home, search no more. This three bedroom brick ranch is located in the desirable Tonquish subdivision. Updated kitchen with all appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
12 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Inkster
4045 BURNS Street
4045 Burns Avenue, Inkster, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1188 sqft
RENT this Beauty ... 4 Bedroom Ranch recently updated. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. Large Master Bedroom. Home sits on a large lot and offers a 2.5 car garage.Please submit completed lease application.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westland
30150 MATTHEW Street
30150 Matthew Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
3 BEDROOM RANCH HOME IN THE CITY OF WESTLAND. KITCHEN DINING NOOK. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. FULL BASEMENT. NO SECTION 8, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION AND BACKGROUND CHECK A MUST.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightmoor
12669 RIVERVIEW
12669 Riverview Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
12669 Riverview - 2 BED 1 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1 Bath - Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2130 HOMEPLACE Street
2130 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
2 BEDROOM RANCH HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WEST DEARBORN FOR LEASE. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. FRIDGE AND STOVE INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE DINING AREA AND BONUS MUD ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR WALL. DECK. FENCED.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
41484 GLADE Road
41484 Glade Rd, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1633 sqft
Beautiful condo with hardwood floors on entry level. 2 story great room with FP. Deck off back of unit. Includes all appliances. large basement with 2nd half bath. Laundry on entry level (closet). Great location: Close to I-275 Ford Rd exit.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Dearborn Park
245 ELMWOOD Street
245 Elmwood Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1633 sqft
FOR LEASE ....STUNNING CLASSIC DEARBORN PARK SUB. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED. 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOMS BRICK COLONIAL...FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. CUSTOM SHELVING THRU OUT.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkland
7444 Dolphin
7444 Dolphin Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
7444 Dolphin - 3 Bed 1 Bath For Rent! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1 Bath - offers updated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. Washer Dryer Hookups.

1 of 26

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
11332 FENTON
11332 Fenton Avenue, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
943 sqft
Welcome home to your beautiful brick ranch with sparkling hardwood floors, full finished basement, 2 car garage and so much more! Spacious living room with dining space, a functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2746 HOMEPLACE Street
2746 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
614 sqft
Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home.
Results within 10 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$854
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
$
91 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$742
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
51 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
21550 Duns Scotus St.
21550 Duns Scotus Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1284 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed/1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
14845 Rutherford St
14845 Rutherford Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
Four bedroom brick colonial. Entire upstairs all hardwood floors carpet living and dininroom. Kitchen and breakfast nook ceramic tile. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2122463)

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
1807 Pagel Ave
1807 Pagel Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
912 sqft
A beautiful brick bungalow with stunning hardwood floors throughout. This home is very clean with a great backyard for hosting or children activities. Click to Apply!

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
15464 Buck St
15464 Buck Street, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Very cute 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Ranch style home. Good back yard. Hardwood floors in the living room. Nice cabinets and counter-tops in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Garden City, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garden City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

