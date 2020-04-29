31535 FORD Road

Amenities

parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Newer construction space for lease! Located in very busy area of Ford Rd next door to popular Dr. Yaldo Eye Center, perfect spot for professional office such as - medical, title, attorney, dental, insurance, sub shop, coffee shop, or other retail space, currently 2 separate units, could be combined for over 3,000 sqft total, middle unit is 1,233 sqft & end unit s 1,800 sqft, gross lease, additional parking behind building, great location in the middle of major cities - Westland, Canton, Dearborn & Dearborn Heights, all data apx.