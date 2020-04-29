All apartments in Garden City
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

31535 FORD Road

31535 Ford Road · (313) 274-7200
Location

31535 Ford Road, Garden City, MI 48135
Garden City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 3027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Newer construction space for lease! Located in very busy area of Ford Rd next door to popular Dr. Yaldo Eye Center, perfect spot for professional office such as - medical, title, attorney, dental, insurance, sub shop, coffee shop, or other retail space, currently 2 separate units, could be combined for over 3,000 sqft total, middle unit is 1,233 sqft & end unit s 1,800 sqft, gross lease, additional parking behind building, great location in the middle of major cities - Westland, Canton, Dearborn & Dearborn Heights, all data apx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31535 FORD Road have any available units?
31535 FORD Road has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 31535 FORD Road currently offering any rent specials?
31535 FORD Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31535 FORD Road pet-friendly?
No, 31535 FORD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden City.
Does 31535 FORD Road offer parking?
Yes, 31535 FORD Road does offer parking.
Does 31535 FORD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31535 FORD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31535 FORD Road have a pool?
No, 31535 FORD Road does not have a pool.
Does 31535 FORD Road have accessible units?
No, 31535 FORD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31535 FORD Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 31535 FORD Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31535 FORD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31535 FORD Road does not have units with air conditioning.
