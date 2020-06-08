All apartments in Forest Hills
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

925 Clifford Ave

925 Clifford Avenue Southeast · (616) 257-3997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

925 Clifford Avenue Southeast, Forest Hills, MI 49546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 925 Clifford Ave · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home! Forest Hills Northern Schools! - Property is available for move in in the beginning of August!

The home is within walking distance of Forest Hills Foods, Forest Hills Aquatic Center, Marco's, Norco's Provisions and so much more!

This three bedroom, two bathroom home offers numerous updates throughout -- refinished hardwoods, new carpet, fresh paint throughout and custom tile work in the bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen also features new cabinets, counters and stainless steel appliances! The basement offers a washer and dryer and walkout. You can all find an oversized 1 stall garage and a covered porch!

Contact us to view this lovely home today!

(RLNE4939990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Clifford Ave have any available units?
925 Clifford Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 925 Clifford Ave have?
Some of 925 Clifford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Clifford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
925 Clifford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Clifford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 925 Clifford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hills.
Does 925 Clifford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 925 Clifford Ave offers parking.
Does 925 Clifford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Clifford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Clifford Ave have a pool?
No, 925 Clifford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 925 Clifford Ave have accessible units?
No, 925 Clifford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Clifford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Clifford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Clifford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Clifford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
