Amenities

patio / balcony cats allowed recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Home features many new finishes, including beautiful tiles in kitchen, new floor in dining and living room. Large enclosed back porch can be used all year round. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, this home rents for $775 a month and includes stove and refrigerator. Property hold/deposit is $775. Section 8 accepted, Sorry No dogs, and no more than two cats allowed in this property. Call us for more details! 810-715-5486