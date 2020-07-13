Apartment List
/
MI
/
flint
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Flint, MI

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Estates
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Civic Park
2218 Milbourne Ave
2218 Milbourne Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$850
Available Now! - Available Now! 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement and partially fenced yard. $335 City of Flint water affidavit fee (RLNE5788706)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Square
2733 Wolcott St
2733 Wolcott Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1025 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, one bath home has a detached garage, and fenced back yard. Tile kitchen floors and wood throughout main rooms and bedrooms. Large upstairs bedroom and back deck, perfect for any family.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Highway
3147 Raskob St
3147 Raskob Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
711 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath, in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 227594 A beautiful property recently renovated with polished wood floors. It faces an open beautiful park. Fenced yard.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Potter
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.

1 of 1

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2201 Miller Rd
2201 Miller Road, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2972 sqft
Available Soon! - Available Soon! Large 4 bedroom Contemporary Home! Large 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2-story house with Basement and 2 car attached Garage. $335 City of Flint Water Affidavit Fee (RLNE4737796)
Results within 1 mile of Flint

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2051 E. Buder St
2051 East Buder Avenue, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$550
884 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Quaint 1-story home in Burton on a crawl space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 2 car detached garage. $525 City of Burton water affidavit fee (RLNE5452903)
Results within 5 miles of Flint
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
588 Red Beech Dr 588
588 Red Beech Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 588 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313017 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
524 Red Beech Dr 524
524 Red Beech Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 524 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313015 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
734 Morgan Dr 734
734 Morgan Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1344 sqft
Unit 734 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home - Property Id: 257250 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
564 Linden Ct 564
564 Linden Ct, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 564 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313013 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
961 Jerald Dr 961
961 Jerald Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$999
1568 sqft
Unit 961 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! New 4 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 282683 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
165 Blue Spruce Ln 165
165 Blue Spruce Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 299688 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
246 Green Valley Rd 246
246 Green Valley Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1165 sqft
Unit 246 Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 bed Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274474 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
590 Honey Locust Ln 590
590 Honey Locust Ln, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$999
1568 sqft
Unit 590 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 4 bed/ 2 bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274477 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6191 Hilton Ln
6191 Hilton Lane, Beecher, MI
4 Bedrooms
$899
1358 sqft
Call (810)2592724. This is the house you have been waiting for. Totally renovated 4 bedrooms/2 bath home / basement with huge yard for rent in MtMorris Beecher area.

1 of 14

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
6156 Elro St.
6156 Elro Street, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.com - COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home with garage and basement! Water included! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Farmtree Dr 237
237 Farmtree Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$799
1344 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313515 FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.
Results within 10 miles of Flint

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
8182 Creekwood Drive
8182 Creekwood Dr, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft style townhome available for rent today! For $825.00 a month includes rent, water, sewer, & trash. There is also washer & dryer hookup provided upstairs in every unit. We are Pet friendly!!!

July 2020 Flint Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Flint Rent Report. Flint rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flint rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Flint Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Flint Rent Report. Flint rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flint rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Flint rents increased slightly over the past month

Flint rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Flint stand at $547 for a one-bedroom apartment and $727 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Flint's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Flint, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,373; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dearborn, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%).
    • Warren and Livonia have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8% and 1.6%, respectively).

    Flint rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Flint has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Flint is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Flint's median two-bedroom rent of $727 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Flint remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Flint than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Flint.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Flint 2 BedroomsFlint 3 BedroomsFlint Apartments with Balcony
    Flint Apartments with GarageFlint Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlint Apartments with Parking
    Flint Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlint Pet Friendly PlacesFlint Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MILansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MI
    Novi, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIMidland, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MI
    Oak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIRochester, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeUniversity of Michigan-Flint
    Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
    Lawrence Technological University