Apartment List
/
MI
/
flint
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Flint, MI with garage

Flint apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Potter
1 Unit Available
3702 Maryland Avenue
3702 Maryland Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
AVAILABLE NOW- FLINT SCHOOLS - AVAILABLE NOW- Gorgeous 3 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath Home in Flint Schools. Home Features Updated Kitchen and Baths, Central Air, Ceiling Fans, Partially Finished Basement, and a 2 Car Garage. No Pets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Circle Drive
1 Unit Available
4411 Red Arrow Rd
4411 Red Arrow Road, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1400 sqft
OCCUPIED!! MUST CALL 24/7. NO EMAILS! Premium Location & house. 3 bed 2 bath, w finished basement, fenced yard, garage, central AC. The pics are before renovated.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chevrolet
1 Unit Available
3909 Hogarth Ave
3909 Hogarth Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$825
1600 sqft
Call, don't email. pics not up to date. VERY NICE house.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
410 Allendale Pl
410 Allendale Place, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
2000 sqft
OCCUPIED!! Available September or October MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - McLaren Hospital Premium Location & house. Premium Neighborhood behind McLaren Hospital. Near Brentwood, Sherwood, Cloverdale, Allendale.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mott Park
1 Unit Available
730 Frank St
730 Frank Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Frank St Mott park CALL MR MARK - 24 hrs a day - 810-407-5600 3 Bed 1 bath cape cod / bungalow, w finished basement, garage, fenced yard, huge deck, hardwood floors, newer kitchen w island. knotty pine upstairs bedroom. 1 call does it all.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Circle Drive
1 Unit Available
520 Burroughs Ave
520 Burroughs Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - 1500 sq ft 4 Bed 2 bath, colonial with finished basement also. (like 2000 sq ft w basement) 2 car garage, fenced yard, hardwood floors, central AC. Freeman Elementary School.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mott Park
1 Unit Available
963 Perry St
963 Perry Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
OCCUPIED!! 3 Bed w TWO FULL BATHS - Call MR MARK 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600 - 3 bed, 2 full bath, basement, garage, fenced yard. upstairs is 2 bedrooms 1 bath, and downstairs is 1 bed 1 bath, kitchen, dining room. basement too.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ballenger Highway
1 Unit Available
3440 Barth St
3440 Barth Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1108 sqft
RENT SPECIAL 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT!! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is over 1100 sq ft. Home has a galley kitchen with a separate dining area, an unfinished basement and a detached garage. Monthly rent is $700 with a $700 deposit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
2412 Adair St
2412 Adair Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$625
874 sqft
This clean 874 sq ft- 3 bedroom/ 1 bath is move in ready. Has detached garage and basement. Rent is only $625 and security deposit could be as low as $625

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Side
1 Unit Available
636 Waldman Ave
636 Waldman Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
765 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, has a detached garage in a nice neighborhood. Pets accepted with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
3210 Beecher Rd
3210 Beecher Road, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
940 sqft
Available Now! - Available Now! Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath Ranch style home close to McLaren Hospital. House features newly refinished hardwood floors, a new floor in the breezeway that connects the house and 1 car attached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Ballenger Highway
1 Unit Available
2921 Mallery
2921 Mallery Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
TWO WEEKS FREE! Available Now! - TWO WEEKS FREE! Available Now! Nice ranch home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. Home has an enclosed front porch, basement and a 1 car detached garage.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Potter
1 Unit Available
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2202 Corunna Road
2202 Corunna Road, Flint, MI
Studio
$1,200
2120 sqft
2 spacious areas for lease as follows: Unit 2 East side is 2,120 s.f. Rent is $1,500 month plus utilities. 5 bays mechanics garage with 4 working pits. 3 year lease. $2,200 security deposit. Separate Consumers. Oil furnace. 1/2 bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2201 Miller Rd
2201 Miller Road, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2972 sqft
Available Soon! - Available Soon! Large 4 bedroom Contemporary Home! Large 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2-story house with Basement and 2 car attached Garage. $335 City of Flint Water Affidavit Fee (RLNE4737796)
Results within 1 mile of Flint

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2051 E. Buder St
2051 East Buder Avenue, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$550
884 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Quaint 1-story home in Burton on a crawl space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 2 car detached garage. $525 City of Burton water affidavit fee (RLNE5452903)
Results within 5 miles of Flint
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6286 CALKINS Road
6286 Calkins Road, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1260 sqft
THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME! PERFECT UPDATED RANCH WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS!! FRESHLY PAINTED, UPDATED KITCHEN, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPPING AND EXP-WAYS! IMMACULATE - CLEAN - MOVE-IN READY! FANTASTIC HUGE FAMILY ROOM/REC ROOM IN FINISHED

1 of 14

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
6156 Elro St.
6156 Elro Street, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.com - COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home with garage and basement! Water included! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.
Results within 10 miles of Flint

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9366 N Webster Rd
9366 North Webster Road, Genesee County, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,300
Five acre Lot Convenient to Freeways Just outside of Clio Naturally Wood lot (RLNE2552811)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clio
1 Unit Available
340 E Vienna Street
340 East Vienna Street, Clio, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
Available Now! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Clio Schools! - Available Now! Clio Schools! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home In Clio! Patio Off Back of Home. Basement and Garage. Includes Stove, Fridge, and Microwave.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8492 CRANBROOK Drive
8492 Cranbrook Drive, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
Beautiful custom home in highly demand Woodfield Farm Subdivision - Common Areas include - Community Pool, play area, soccer field and side walks.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1028 N Leroy Street
1028 North Leroy Street, Fenton, MI
Studio
$20,142
1119 sqft
Location, location, location! Beautifully-updated office with 4 private offices with windows, open area large enough for 4 work stations, and kitchen, all in the heart of north Fenton's commercial district.
City Guide for Flint, MI

We’ll just give you a glimpse of life in Flint and let you decide for yourself if it sounds like a fit for you. So without further ado, let’s get this show on the road …

110,000 people call Flint, Michigan home.

You won’t have any problem finding an apartment or freestanding house to call your own. Flint is home to some real architectural gems, including a variety of historic Victorian estates, so your renting options are plentiful. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Flint, MI

Flint apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Flint 2 BedroomsFlint 3 BedroomsFlint Apartments with Balcony
Flint Apartments with GarageFlint Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlint Apartments with Parking
Flint Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlint Pet Friendly PlacesFlint Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MILansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIMidland, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MI
Oak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIRochester, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeUniversity of Michigan-Flint
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University