1986 Howard Ave

Amenities
Spacious Clean Family Home - Property Id: 298314
Spacious Clean Family Home
Master Bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living room, dining room, kitchen, and mudroom. Michigan basement. No garage but a huge lot to park cars and children to play. WILL SCHEDULE SHOWING AFTER YOU FILL OUT YOUR APPLICATION ON "TURBOTENANT". ~~~~~no credit check or background check necessary until after your showing.~~~~~
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298314
Property Id 298314
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5847031)