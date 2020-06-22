1986 Howard Ave

Amenities

Spacious Clean Family Home - Property Id: 298314



Master Bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living room, dining room, kitchen, and mudroom. Michigan basement. No garage but a huge lot to park cars and children to play. WILL SCHEDULE SHOWING AFTER YOU FILL OUT YOUR APPLICATION ON "TURBOTENANT". ~~~~~no credit check or background check necessary until after your showing.~~~~~

No Pets Allowed



