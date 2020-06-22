All apartments in Flint
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1986 Howard Ave

1986 Howard Avenue · (810) 813-0683
Location

1986 Howard Avenue, Flint, MI 48503
South Parks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $650 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Spacious Clean Family Home - Property Id: 298314

Spacious Clean Family Home
Master Bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living room, dining room, kitchen, and mudroom. Michigan basement. No garage but a huge lot to park cars and children to play. WILL SCHEDULE SHOWING AFTER YOU FILL OUT YOUR APPLICATION ON "TURBOTENANT". ~~~~~no credit check or background check necessary until after your showing.~~~~~
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298314
Property Id 298314

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1986 Howard Ave have any available units?
1986 Howard Ave has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
Is 1986 Howard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1986 Howard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1986 Howard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1986 Howard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flint.
Does 1986 Howard Ave offer parking?
No, 1986 Howard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1986 Howard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1986 Howard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1986 Howard Ave have a pool?
No, 1986 Howard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1986 Howard Ave have accessible units?
No, 1986 Howard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1986 Howard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1986 Howard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1986 Howard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1986 Howard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
