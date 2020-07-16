All apartments in Flint
Find more places like 1900 Cadillac St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flint, MI
/
1900 Cadillac St
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

1900 Cadillac St

1900 Cadillac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flint
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1900 Cadillac Street, Flint, MI 48504
Mott Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Nice property for rent on Cadillac St, two bedrooms, 1 full bath, original wood flooring and vinyl flooring throughout, and a large detached garage. Entire lot is fenced in and features a large, private backyard with tons of potential and security. The home is located just 1.5 blocks from Kettering University and near 2city hospitals too.
for private tenants: please provide copy of recent credit report & proof of income.
for section 8 tenants: please provide move in package.
Rent is $700/ deposit is $700, tenant to pays his own utilities.

(RLNE5875230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Cadillac St have any available units?
1900 Cadillac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flint, MI.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
Is 1900 Cadillac St currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Cadillac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Cadillac St pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Cadillac St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flint.
Does 1900 Cadillac St offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Cadillac St offers parking.
Does 1900 Cadillac St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Cadillac St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Cadillac St have a pool?
No, 1900 Cadillac St does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Cadillac St have accessible units?
No, 1900 Cadillac St does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Cadillac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Cadillac St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Cadillac St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Cadillac St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr
Flint, MI 48503
Cambridge Square Of Flint
4490 Brendenshire Ct
Flint, MI 48532

Similar Pages

Flint 2 BedroomsFlint 3 Bedrooms
Flint Apartments with ParkingFlint Dog Friendly Apartments
Flint Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MILansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIDearborn, MI
Saginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIMidland, MINovi, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MI
Plymouth, MIRomulus, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIRochester, MISouth Lyon, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIMilford, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeUniversity of Michigan-Flint
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University