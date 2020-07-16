1900 Cadillac St

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Nice property for rent on Cadillac St, two bedrooms, 1 full bath, original wood flooring and vinyl flooring throughout, and a large detached garage. Entire lot is fenced in and features a large, private backyard with tons of potential and security. The home is located just 1.5 blocks from Kettering University and near 2city hospitals too.

for private tenants: please provide copy of recent credit report & proof of income.

for section 8 tenants: please provide move in package.

Rent is $700/ deposit is $700, tenant to pays his own utilities.



(RLNE5875230)