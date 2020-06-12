26796 TELEGRAPH Road

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***FOR LEASE ONLY*** A RARE LOCATION AND OPPORTUNITY WITH OVER 5000 SQFT OF SPACE NOW AVAILABLE ON HIGH TRAFFIC TELEGRAPH RD! Current use is auto body repair shop, owner will delegate work to new tenant, HIGH TRAFFIC AREA WITH GREAT VISIBILITY! Building can house 11+ cars inside and more parking room out back - over half acre, side alley access for tenant use, fully equipped with 10k pound capacity rotary lift hoist, 7k pound black hawk power pro 360 frame machine, newly updated links mfg co air compressor and a 12X15 saico down draft paint booth - heat, radiant, front office is 24X11 and back office is 15X12, location successfully running for many years, excellent opportunity to grow your business and supplement your existing business with work from existing owner, many extras, BUILDING OFFERED CANNOT BE USED FOR ENGINE MECHANICAL WORK OR USED CAR SALES LOT, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING!