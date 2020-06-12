All apartments in Flat Rock
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:41 AM

26796 TELEGRAPH Road

26796 Telegraph Road · (734) 304-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26796 Telegraph Road, Flat Rock, MI 48134

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***FOR LEASE ONLY*** A RARE LOCATION AND OPPORTUNITY WITH OVER 5000 SQFT OF SPACE NOW AVAILABLE ON HIGH TRAFFIC TELEGRAPH RD! Current use is auto body repair shop, owner will delegate work to new tenant, HIGH TRAFFIC AREA WITH GREAT VISIBILITY! Building can house 11+ cars inside and more parking room out back - over half acre, side alley access for tenant use, fully equipped with 10k pound capacity rotary lift hoist, 7k pound black hawk power pro 360 frame machine, newly updated links mfg co air compressor and a 12X15 saico down draft paint booth - heat, radiant, front office is 24X11 and back office is 15X12, location successfully running for many years, excellent opportunity to grow your business and supplement your existing business with work from existing owner, many extras, BUILDING OFFERED CANNOT BE USED FOR ENGINE MECHANICAL WORK OR USED CAR SALES LOT, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26796 TELEGRAPH Road have any available units?
26796 TELEGRAPH Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 26796 TELEGRAPH Road currently offering any rent specials?
26796 TELEGRAPH Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26796 TELEGRAPH Road pet-friendly?
No, 26796 TELEGRAPH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flat Rock.
Does 26796 TELEGRAPH Road offer parking?
Yes, 26796 TELEGRAPH Road does offer parking.
Does 26796 TELEGRAPH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26796 TELEGRAPH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26796 TELEGRAPH Road have a pool?
No, 26796 TELEGRAPH Road does not have a pool.
Does 26796 TELEGRAPH Road have accessible units?
No, 26796 TELEGRAPH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26796 TELEGRAPH Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 26796 TELEGRAPH Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26796 TELEGRAPH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 26796 TELEGRAPH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
