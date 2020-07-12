Apartment List
/
MI
/
ferndale
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

125 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ferndale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
465 W Breckenridge
465 East Breckenridge Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
725 sqft
465 W Breckenridge Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON - REMODELED FIRST FLOOR UNIT JUST STEPS FROM DOWNTOWN FABULOUS FERNDALE! - MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS NEWLY REMODELED FIRST FLOOR UNIT JUST STEPS FROM DOWNTOWN FABULOUS FERNDALE! COMPLETELY REDONE WITH

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1321 W 9 MILE Road
1321 West 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOWER FLAT IN FERNDALE. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND NATURAL FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. CENTRAL AIR AND LOTS OF PARKING IN THE BACK. SHARED LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT PLUS STORAGE.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1740 Channing St
1740 Channing Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1100 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath Ferndale ranch (John R and 8 Mile), with large back yard and one car detached garage and wrap around deck. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Master Bedrooms has double closet. Kitchen has lots of cupboards.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
861 W LEWISTON Avenue
861 West Lewiston Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
814 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 29TH, 2020.

1 of 3

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
548 E Maplehurst St
548 East Maplehurst Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM OWNING THIS HOME OR A HOME IN THIS AREA!! This home is for sale for $170,000 with a total payment around $1,231 per month. This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath Ranch home located in the heart of Ferndale.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1031 Vester St
1031 Vester Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
756 sqft
Ferndales Little Gem - Property Id: 250106 The entire house is your own charming little place. A bright modern home with a friendly atmosphere offering many great perks such as a neighborhood close to Ferndale's restaurants, shops and bars.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
244 Wordsworth Street
244 Wordsworth Street, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Utilities included in this clean, freshly painted two bedroom, first floor apartment with a private entrance in a two unit flat.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1731 University St
1731 University Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/15/20 SHOWINGS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY SHOWING HOME JULY 12, 2020 11AM- 3PM PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB WORKERS You must go to Marilieproperties.
Results within 1 mile of Ferndale
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21329 Ithaca Ave
21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$849
699 sqft
A 2 Bedroom Bungalow that is strategically located in Oak Park. Just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery (Kroger), within a 5 minute drive from Super & Food market, and just 3 blocks from the Kingswood Hospital.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
State Fair-Nolan
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
804 E LINCOLN Avenue
804 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1971 sqft
This is a Beautiful Condo within Walking distance to All of the shopping and Entertainment that City of Royal Oak Has to offer. Home has three large Bedrooms 2 full bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1349 S Washington Ave
1349 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom condo just a block away from Downtown Royal Oak! Unwind around the gas fireplace in the spacious living room that is located on the main level and offers tall ceilings! Just a few steps up is the kitchen

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1533 CHESAPEAKE
1533 Chesapeake Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1180 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL FRESHLY PAINTED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK! FEATURES INCLUDE ~1200 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE, VAULTED CEILINGS IN GREAT ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, UPDATED LIGHTING IN KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM WITH

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
20825 Caledonia Ave
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1212 Wyandotte Ave
1212 Wyandotte Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with original character and charm includes air conditioning. This home has lots offer including a formal dining area, Living room with fireplace and an airy kitchen with refrigerator & gas stove.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
87 KENSINGTON BLVD
87 Kensington Boulevard, Pleasant Ridge, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1372 sqft
Updated home with granite counters and stainless appliances. Double ovens and microwave. Modern bathrooms.Hardwood floors. Full basement and two car garage. Fenced yard. Dead end street, so limited traffic. No smoking. No pets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
160 ALLENHURST Avenue
160 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1052 sqft
Remodeled Townhome. Enter to an open floor concept into a Great Room with lots of windows, light, natural Fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and more. Two spacious bedrooms share a private balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
918 E 6th St
918 East 6th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
333 E Parent Avenue
333 East Parent Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial style lofts a short walk from all the action in Downtown Royal Oak and an award winning market less than 1 block away. Features include stained concrete floors, 11 ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
802 S Lafayette Ave
802 South Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
FOR LEASE - Perfectly located in Downtown Royal Oak this 2 bedroom unit has it all at a great price! Fully renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, fully renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
10030 West Nine Mile Road - 11
10030 West 9 Mile Road, Oak Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
The Park on Nine is a small cozy complex located just a short distance from downtown Ferndale on Nine Mile road. With dedicated parking, large, fully renovated apartments, and ample basement storage this is a great place to call home.

1 of 70

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1210 MORSE Avenue
1210 Morse Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1750 sqft
The Harrison Royal Oak's Luxury rentals provide an unparalleled living experience within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
7134 W 7 MILE Road
7134 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,550
1600 sqft
Great Business Opportunity to have your own Beauty, Nail, or Barber Salon, Office, Massage Spa, etc...Located on 7 mile just 1 block from the Avenue of Fashion, and its ground breaking Mixed use developments and transformations.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ferndale, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ferndale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Ferndale 1 BedroomsFerndale 2 BedroomsFerndale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFerndale 3 Bedrooms
Ferndale Apartments with BalconyFerndale Apartments with GarageFerndale Apartments with GymFerndale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ferndale Apartments with ParkingFerndale Apartments with Washer-DryerFerndale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFerndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor