Apartment List
/
MI
/
ferndale
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:17 PM

193 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
2861 Grayson St
2861 Grayson Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
793 sqft
2861 Grayson St Available 07/10/20 Cozy 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with Garage in Ferndale! - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath property. Newly updated kitchen, living, and bath.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
340 E TROY Street
340 East Troy Street, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
565 sqft
WALK DOWNTOWN FROM THIS FABULOUS UPPER STUDIO FLAT LOCATED JUST 1 BLK OFF OF 9 ML & WOODWARD, CHARMING LIVING RM, NEWER UPDATED FULL BATH WITH STALL SHOWER, KITCHEN WITH LIGHT CABINETS, GAS STOVE FOR THE TRUE COOK, HUGE PANTRY OFF OF KITCHEN,

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
215 E SARATOGA
215 East Saratoga Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF VIBRANT DOWNTOWN FERNDALE! AVAILABLE JULY 1ST FOR LEASE IS THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED COLONIAL ONE BLOCK FROM 9 MILE AND WOODWARD. THE LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND NEWER APPLIANCES.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1740 Channing St
1740 Channing Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1100 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath Ferndale ranch (John R and 8 Mile), with large back yard and one car detached garage and wrap around deck. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Master Bedrooms has double closet. Kitchen has lots of cupboards.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1695 University
1695 University Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
822 sqft
Nice ranch home with enclosed porch located on quiet block just minutes away from down town Ferndale and the Detroit Zoo. It has 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Beautiful long gally kitchen with appliances included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
2953 BURDETTE Street
2953 Burdette Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
WAnt to rent to own in FERNDALE!?! This beautiful Ferndale home sits on a large fenced in lot and has dual decks, front and back, just perfect for entertaining. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement and a massive kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
464 E CAMBOURNE Street
464 East Cambourne Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
3 Bedroom Colonial built in 1924 with hardwoods thu-out- Near downtown Ferndale. Formal Living room and Dining room with stained glass windows and built ins. Front porch entry. White kitchen w/ more built ins, cupboards and drawers.

1 of 3

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
548 E Maplehurst St
548 East Maplehurst Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM OWNING THIS HOME OR A HOME IN THIS AREA!! This home is for sale for $170,000 with a total payment around $1,231 per month. This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath Ranch home located in the heart of Ferndale.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1031 Vester St
1031 Vester Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
756 sqft
Ferndales Little Gem - Property Id: 250106 The entire house is your own charming little place. A bright modern home with a friendly atmosphere offering many great perks such as a neighborhood close to Ferndale's restaurants, shops and bars.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Ferndale
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
2809 W 8 Mile Rd
2809 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Ferndale Shoppers this is a better deal, come take a look and be delighted. Experience all the benefits of Ferndale while living in a nicer place at a better price.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
20253 Warrington Dr
20253 Warrington Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1290 sqft
20253 Warrington Dr Available 06/15/20 $1,175- 3 Bedroom located in Historic Green Acres - Beautiful Tudor style brick home located in Historic Green Acres. Home features, full basement, fenced yard with detached two car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1212 Wyandotte Ave
1212 Wyandotte Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with original character and charm includes air conditioning. This home has lots offer including a formal dining area, Living room with fireplace and an airy kitchen with refrigerator & gas stove.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 6th St
918 East 6th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
21329 Ithaca Ave
21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$849
699 sqft
Available 06/14/20 This 2/1 Bungalow is strategically located in northern Township Royal Oak.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
120 Allenhurst Avenue
120 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Fantastic Royal Oak location. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak and only minutes away from major freeways. L.A. Fitness, shops and restaurants around the corner.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
804 E LINCOLN Avenue
804 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1971 sqft
This is a Beautiful Condo within Walking distance to All of the shopping and Entertainment that City of Royal Oak Has to offer. Home has three large Bedrooms 2 full bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1805 E 10 MILE Road
1805 East 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
841 sqft
Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
333 E Parent Avenue
333 East Parent Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial style lofts a short walk from all the action in Downtown Royal Oak and an award winning market less than 1 block away. Features include stained concrete floors, 11 ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
802 S Lafayette Ave
802 South Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
FOR LEASE - Perfectly located in Downtown Royal Oak this 2 bedroom unit has it all at a great price! Fully renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, fully renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1423 CHESAPEAKE
1423 Chesapeake Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Royal Oak Condo for lease. Walk to Downtown! Great Location for Commuters close to Hwy 696; Amazing surrounding with In ground Pool; gazebo and a small garden. High Ceilings, Gas fireplace, Kitchen with all appliances. Balcony at the back.

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1210 MORSE Avenue
1210 Morse Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1750 sqft
The Harrison Royal Oak's Luxury rentals provide an unparalleled living experience within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ferndale, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ferndale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ferndale 1 BedroomsFerndale 2 BedroomsFerndale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFerndale 3 Bedrooms
Ferndale Apartments with BalconyFerndale Apartments with GarageFerndale Apartments with GymFerndale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ferndale Apartments with ParkingFerndale Apartments with Washer-DryerFerndale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFerndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor