133 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MI

3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
215 E SARATOGA
215 East Saratoga Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF VIBRANT DOWNTOWN FERNDALE! AVAILABLE JULY 1ST FOR LEASE IS THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED COLONIAL ONE BLOCK FROM 9 MILE AND WOODWARD. THE LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND NEWER APPLIANCES.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
2953 BURDETTE Street
2953 Burdette Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
WAnt to rent to own in FERNDALE!?! This beautiful Ferndale home sits on a large fenced in lot and has dual decks, front and back, just perfect for entertaining. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement and a massive kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
464 E CAMBOURNE Street
464 East Cambourne Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
3 Bedroom Colonial built in 1924 with hardwoods thu-out- Near downtown Ferndale. Formal Living room and Dining room with stained glass windows and built ins. Front porch entry. White kitchen w/ more built ins, cupboards and drawers.
Results within 1 mile of Ferndale
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
20253 Warrington Dr
20253 Warrington Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1290 sqft
20253 Warrington Dr Available 06/15/20 $1,175- 3 Bedroom located in Historic Green Acres - Beautiful Tudor style brick home located in Historic Green Acres. Home features, full basement, fenced yard with detached two car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1212 Wyandotte Ave
1212 Wyandotte Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with original character and charm includes air conditioning. This home has lots offer including a formal dining area, Living room with fireplace and an airy kitchen with refrigerator & gas stove.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 6th St
918 East 6th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1705 E 4th St
1705 East 4th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Clean Royal Oak Bungalow in great location! Hardwood and coved ceilings throughout. Open and living and dining room space with wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms one bath on first level. Huge master upstairs. Finished basement with full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
412 S Stephenson Highway
412 South Stephenson Highway, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Well cared for open concept bungalow with basement. Conveniently located near downtown Royal Oak and freeways. Immediate possession. Tenant cares for lawn and snow removal.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20447 Irvington St
20447 Irvington St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Amazing location, 8 mile near 75. Walking distance to Meijers. Just newly renovated. Wont be on market long!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
828 E Milton Avenue
828 East Milton Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1047 sqft
Looking for a home that offers the quiet comfort of suburban living, with easy access to just about anywhere in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties? THIS IS IT! This 3 bed/1bath bungalow is conveniently located near E 8 Mile and I-75, but you
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1601 Anne Drive
1601 Ann Drive, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1558 sqft
FABULOUS ROYAL OAK CROSSINGS HAS EVERYTHING YOU'RE LOOKING FOR. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND SPACIOUS BATH. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE & STAINLESS APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
647 S CONNECTICUT Avenue
647 South Connecticut Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Long term lease available min. 1 year beautiful with a great layout. This bungalow is located on a gorgeous tree lined street. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, spacious rooms, newer windows, and a family room/home office. Large master suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
804 E LINCOLN Avenue
804 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1971 sqft
This is a Beautiful Condo within Walking distance to All of the shopping and Entertainment that City of Royal Oak Has to offer. Home has three large Bedrooms 2 full bathrooms upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1210 MORSE Avenue
1210 Morse Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1750 sqft
The Harrison Royal Oak's Luxury rentals provide an unparalleled living experience within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1721 E LINCOLN Avenue
1721 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom bungalow, ready for move-in! This home has just been renovated with gorgeous refinished oak flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint, new carpet on 2nd floor, all new SS appliances, new LED lighting in all rooms, new kitchen
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
436 E MADGE Avenue
436 East Madge Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This wonderfully maintained ranch has an open floor plan with an enclosed front porch and attached garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets and countertops. Washer and dryer hook up. Small back yard is mostly paved for additional parking if needed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1401 Etowah Avenue
1401 Etowah Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1026 sqft
This is a very well maintained and updated, 3 Br and 2 full bath cape cod home. Located within walking distance to down town Royal Oak. The home sits on a beautiful tree lined street with a deep lot.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
660 E Robert Ave
660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow! The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Durfee
1 Unit Available
2682 Webb Street - 1
2682 Webb Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
3 bedrooms 1 Bathroom Brick 2 Family Dwelling The Lower Unit Only. Section 8 or Housing Choice Welcome. 700 Monthly plus Security Deposit 1050. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUE. THERE IS A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ALL ADULTS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
12659 Cloverlawn St
12659 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
Hi this home is almost ready SECTION 8 Only Its has 2 full bath, 2 car garage Finish basement, Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5849339)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29528 Fairfax St
29528 Fairfax Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom Ranch - Southfield, section 8 Welcome. If interested please contact (248) 390-9222. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845175)
