861 W LEWISTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 29TH, 2020. CHARMING NORTHWEST FERNDALE RANCH IS FRESHLY REMODELED AND READY FOR MOVE IN! FANTASTIC, CENTRAL LOCATION IS A FEW MINUTES WALK FROM DOWNTOWN FERNDALE AND BACKS TO GEARY PARK! SPRAWLING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, SPACIOUS KITCHEN TO DELIGHT ANY CHEF, 2 GENEROUSLY SIZED BEDROOMS, NEW FURNACE, NEW A/C, NEW HOT WATER TANK, & NEWER 2.5 CAR GARAGE WITH ATTACHED SHED! PERFECT STORAGE SOLUTION. ENORMOUS BACK YARD IS PERFECT FOR KIDS OR PETS TO ROAM. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. TRULY TURN KEY READY. BA TO VERIFY ALL INFO AND MEASURES.