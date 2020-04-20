All apartments in Ferndale
Find more places like 548 E Maplehurst St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferndale, MI
/
548 E Maplehurst St
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:47 AM

548 E Maplehurst St

548 East Maplehurst Avenue · (248) 607-0882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ferndale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

548 East Maplehurst Avenue, Ferndale, MI 48220
Ferndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM OWNING THIS HOME OR A HOME IN THIS AREA!! This home is for sale for $170,000 with a total payment around $1,231 per month. This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath Ranch home located in the heart of Ferndale. Detached Garage with a bonus room off the garage that has A/C and Heat. Sprinkler system and a fenced in backyard.
Ask us about our Homebuying credit building program which can delete negative items, EVEN IF YOU STILL OWE THE DEBT!! Don't wait, call or text us now for more info. This home has sold, but we may have other homes in the area that will fit your needs.

(RLNE4975604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 E Maplehurst St have any available units?
548 E Maplehurst St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 548 E Maplehurst St have?
Some of 548 E Maplehurst St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 E Maplehurst St currently offering any rent specials?
548 E Maplehurst St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 E Maplehurst St pet-friendly?
No, 548 E Maplehurst St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 548 E Maplehurst St offer parking?
Yes, 548 E Maplehurst St does offer parking.
Does 548 E Maplehurst St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 E Maplehurst St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 E Maplehurst St have a pool?
No, 548 E Maplehurst St does not have a pool.
Does 548 E Maplehurst St have accessible units?
No, 548 E Maplehurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 548 E Maplehurst St have units with dishwashers?
No, 548 E Maplehurst St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 548 E Maplehurst St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 548 E Maplehurst St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 548 E Maplehurst St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ferndale 1 BedroomsFerndale 2 Bedrooms
Ferndale Apartments with GymFerndale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ferndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity