548 E Maplehurst St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM OWNING THIS HOME OR A HOME IN THIS AREA!! This home is for sale for $170,000 with a total payment around $1,231 per month. This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath Ranch home located in the heart of Ferndale. Detached Garage with a bonus room off the garage that has A/C and Heat. Sprinkler system and a fenced in backyard.

Ask us about our Homebuying credit building program which can delete negative items, EVEN IF YOU STILL OWE THE DEBT!! Don't wait, call or text us now for more info. This home has sold, but we may have other homes in the area that will fit your needs.



(RLNE4975604)