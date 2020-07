Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

465 W Breckenridge Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON - REMODELED FIRST FLOOR UNIT JUST STEPS FROM DOWNTOWN FABULOUS FERNDALE! - MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS NEWLY REMODELED FIRST FLOOR UNIT JUST STEPS FROM DOWNTOWN FABULOUS FERNDALE! COMPLETELY REDONE WITH TOP OF THE LINE CUSTOM FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND BRAND NEW CABINETS. WALK TO ENDLESS FINE DINING, SHOPPING, AND ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS. HOME IS SITUATED ON A LARGE LOT THAT CAN BE USED BY ALL THREE UNITS. GARAGE ACCESS IS NOT INCLUDED. HEAT, ELECTRIC, AND WATER ALL INCLUDED WITH THE RENT! STREET OR DRIVEWAY PARKING AVAILABLE. YOU'RE NOT GOING TO WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS ONE... SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!



