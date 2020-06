Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LIVE IN THE HEART OF VIBRANT DOWNTOWN FERNDALE! AVAILABLE JULY 1ST FOR LEASE IS THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED COLONIAL ONE BLOCK FROM 9 MILE AND WOODWARD. THE LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND NEWER APPLIANCES. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. UPDATED BATH RETAINS ORIGINAL CHARM WITH CLAWFOOT TUB AND BEADBOARD. HALF BATH IS COMPLETELY REMODELED AND NOW FEATURES FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY WITH NEWER SAMSUNG WASHER AND DRYER, SLIDING GLASS DOOR OFF KITCHEN LEADS TO SPACIOUS DECK, HUGE 2.5 CAR GARAGE HAS ELECTRICITY AND NEW DOOR W/ REMOTE OPENER. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT OFFERS ADDITIONAL STORAGE. FIRST MONTH PLUS $2600 SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE AT LEASE SIGNING. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE WITH MULTI-YEAR PREFERRED.