1740 Channing St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1100 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath Ferndale ranch (John R and 8 Mile), with large back yard and one car detached garage and wrap around deck. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Master Bedrooms has double closet. Kitchen has lots of cupboards. Freshly painted. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate occupancy.



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties



Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5582430)