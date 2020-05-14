All apartments in Ferndale
Find more places like 1740 Channing St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferndale, MI
/
1740 Channing St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

1740 Channing St

1740 Channing Street · (248) 425-4853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ferndale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1740 Channing Street, Ferndale, MI 48220
Ferndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1100 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath Ferndale ranch (John R and 8 Mile), with large back yard and one car detached garage and wrap around deck. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Master Bedrooms has double closet. Kitchen has lots of cupboards. Freshly painted. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate occupancy.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties

Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5582430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Channing St have any available units?
1740 Channing St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1740 Channing St have?
Some of 1740 Channing St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Channing St currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Channing St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Channing St pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Channing St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 1740 Channing St offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Channing St does offer parking.
Does 1740 Channing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 Channing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Channing St have a pool?
No, 1740 Channing St does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Channing St have accessible units?
No, 1740 Channing St does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Channing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Channing St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 Channing St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 Channing St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1740 Channing St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ferndale 1 BedroomsFerndale 2 Bedrooms
Ferndale Apartments with GymFerndale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ferndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity