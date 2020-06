Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Nice ranch home with enclosed porch located on quiet block just minutes away from down town Ferndale and the Detroit Zoo. It has 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Beautiful long gally kitchen with appliances included. New tile in both the kitchen and bathroom with refinished hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms. Laundry room equipped with appliances and newer windows throughout the home with an updated electrical panel.

Requirements: 1.5 month security deposit, credit score, renters insurance, and pay stubs(VERIFYING 3X THE MONTHLY RENT). First month rent due at lease signing. **ALL PETS ALLOWED** with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Showings must be with a licensed real estate agent.

