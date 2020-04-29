1028 N Leroy Street

Amenities

Location, location, location! Beautifully-updated office with 4 private offices with windows, open area large enough for 4 work stations, and kitchen, all in the heart of north Fenton's commercial district. Refinished wood floors, stone fireplace, and elegant wood trim work and doors. Upstairs currently set up as bedroom and living area; bathroom and kitchen are downstairs. Plenty of storage in the basement, new concrete driveway, and 2-car garage for additional parking or storage. New furnace, new windows second floor, new roof on office and garage, new garage doors, new siding on garage and office (second floor), and updated kitchen and bath. Move-in ready for your business! This is a Triple Net Lease. Price is annual lease price ($18 PSF).