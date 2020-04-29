All apartments in Fenton
Find more places like 1028 N Leroy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fenton, MI
/
1028 N Leroy Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

1028 N Leroy Street

1028 North Leroy Street · (810) 691-2124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1028 North Leroy Street, Fenton, MI 48430

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$20,142

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! Beautifully-updated office with 4 private offices with windows, open area large enough for 4 work stations, and kitchen, all in the heart of north Fenton's commercial district. Refinished wood floors, stone fireplace, and elegant wood trim work and doors. Upstairs currently set up as bedroom and living area; bathroom and kitchen are downstairs. Plenty of storage in the basement, new concrete driveway, and 2-car garage for additional parking or storage. New furnace, new windows second floor, new roof on office and garage, new garage doors, new siding on garage and office (second floor), and updated kitchen and bath. Move-in ready for your business! This is a Triple Net Lease. Price is annual lease price ($18 PSF).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 N Leroy Street have any available units?
1028 N Leroy Street has a unit available for $20,142 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1028 N Leroy Street have?
Some of 1028 N Leroy Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 N Leroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1028 N Leroy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 N Leroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 1028 N Leroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fenton.
Does 1028 N Leroy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1028 N Leroy Street does offer parking.
Does 1028 N Leroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 N Leroy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 N Leroy Street have a pool?
No, 1028 N Leroy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1028 N Leroy Street have accessible units?
No, 1028 N Leroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 N Leroy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 N Leroy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 N Leroy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 N Leroy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1028 N Leroy Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MILansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MISaginaw, MI
East Lansing, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIBurton, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity