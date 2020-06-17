1535 Stanlake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Executive 4-BDR 4-BTH Duplex in Whitehills - Welcome to 1535 Stanlake. This is an executive 4-bedroom, 4-bath, duplex located in the desirable Whitehills Subdivision in East Lansing. Nearly 3,000 square feet of living space. Large open living/dining with gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Completely remodeled kitchen with new stainless appliances. Sunroom on first floor off back of home with french doors to patio. First floor master bedroom and handicap accessible master bathroom with roll-in shower. French doors off master to patio. Second bedroom (currently set up as a study) and second full bath also located on the first floor. One bedroom and one full bathroom located on the second floor. Upstairs you will find a loft with sitting area overlooking the living room. The fourth bedroom and fourth bathroom are located in the finished basement. Basement bedroom has egress window. Additional family room in basement. Laundry room is in the basement, with washer/dryer included. 2-car attached garage (accessible from basement). No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewer. Trash is included. Landlord handles lawn/snow maintenance.



$35 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit equal to 1.5x the rent.



No Pets Allowed



