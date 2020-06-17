All apartments in East Lansing
1535 Stanlake Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1535 Stanlake Drive

1535 Stanlake Drive · (517) 975-5200
Location

1535 Stanlake Drive, East Lansing, MI 48823
Whitehills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1535 Stanlake Drive · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Executive 4-BDR 4-BTH Duplex in Whitehills - Welcome to 1535 Stanlake. This is an executive 4-bedroom, 4-bath, duplex located in the desirable Whitehills Subdivision in East Lansing. Nearly 3,000 square feet of living space. Large open living/dining with gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Completely remodeled kitchen with new stainless appliances. Sunroom on first floor off back of home with french doors to patio. First floor master bedroom and handicap accessible master bathroom with roll-in shower. French doors off master to patio. Second bedroom (currently set up as a study) and second full bath also located on the first floor. One bedroom and one full bathroom located on the second floor. Upstairs you will find a loft with sitting area overlooking the living room. The fourth bedroom and fourth bathroom are located in the finished basement. Basement bedroom has egress window. Additional family room in basement. Laundry room is in the basement, with washer/dryer included. 2-car attached garage (accessible from basement). No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewer. Trash is included. Landlord handles lawn/snow maintenance.

$35 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit equal to 1.5x the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2708573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Stanlake Drive have any available units?
1535 Stanlake Drive has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1535 Stanlake Drive have?
Some of 1535 Stanlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Stanlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Stanlake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Stanlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1535 Stanlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lansing.
Does 1535 Stanlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Stanlake Drive does offer parking.
Does 1535 Stanlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 Stanlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Stanlake Drive have a pool?
No, 1535 Stanlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Stanlake Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1535 Stanlake Drive has accessible units.
Does 1535 Stanlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Stanlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1535 Stanlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1535 Stanlake Drive has units with air conditioning.
