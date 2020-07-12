Apartment List
/
MI
/
dexter
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dexter apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
2 Units Available
Dexter
Walkabout Creek
2230 Melbourne Ave, Dexter, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy recreational apartment amenities, including playgrounds and a fitness center. Apartment units with garbage disposal and private entrance for convenience. Close to I-94 and Dexter Community Garden.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dexter
3615 Cushing Ct
3615 Cushing Court, Dexter, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Updated tri-level on charming tree-lined court within the village limits of Dexter. Fresh paint, new carpet, updated kitchen, and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Dexter

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7601 Huron River Dr
7601 Huron River Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1833 sqft
An exclusive listing of Rusty Kalmbach, REALTOR. Tenant Occupied until 7/31/20. All showing require a minimum of 24hours notice. Immaculate 1925 Bungalow located on the North side of the Huron River Dr with access to the river.
Results within 5 miles of Dexter
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,239
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
229 Scio Village Court
229 Scio Village Ct, Washtenaw County, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1581 sqft
Beautiful, light-filled, spacious condo for rent. You've got everything (and then some!) in this lovely home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
260 CLOVERLEAF Court
260 Cloverleaf Court, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2158 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED LOVELY 4 BEDROOM HOME IN ANN ARBOR! NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD IN ENTRY & KITCHEN NOOK. CATHEDRAL CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM. MASTER SUITE W/SPA TUB & WALK-IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT W/BATHROOM.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5145 Hensley Drive
5145 Hensley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2109 sqft
Looking to tour this home? Call Jen Langenburg 734.476.5400. You will love the curb appeal of this home in Vienna Woods Subdivision on over an acre of property in Scio Township. This home boasts over 2,000 sq feet and features 4 bedrooms & 2.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,836
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,330
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Elbel
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,779
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
40 Units Available
Northside
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
779 sqft
Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
79 Units Available
Broadway
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6 Units Available
Germantown
120 Packard St # 1
120 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
71 sqft
Newly renovated home with two six bedroom apartments with great location in Germantown. These gorgeous apartments include all utitlies and washer dryer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902891)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Pauline Blvd
321 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 08/10/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties LLC, 734-369-8239. Lovely duplex in downtown Ann Arbor; located near the stadium and Main Street.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Elbel
934 S State St
934 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
6 Bedrooms
$4,800
11 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is the lower floor unit of an 11-bedroom house in a fantastic location! Located across the street from the Athletic Campus, this house is a short walk to the Big House, Ford School of Public Policy, Law Quad and Ross School of Business.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
South University
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Packard
939 Greenwood
939 Greenwood Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,760
939 Greenwood Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Modern 6 Bedroom House - Newly renovated! Six bedrooms plus additional large bonus room can be used for study, TV or game room! Furnished three story house features big living room/dining area

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tappan
849 E. University
849 East University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$6,780
849 East University - 6 bedroom house - Minutes walking distance to the UofM campus! All six bedrooms are large, big living room, separate dining room, newly updated basement rooms and bath, with a spacious front porch. Apply for free at www.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tappan
841 E. University
841 East University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$8,400
841 East University - This large six bedroom home is one block from the B School and two from the law quad on U of M's central campus. House has a huge front porch, large living room, two fridges provided in kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Area
514 Miller Ave
514 Miller Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1270 sqft
Exclusively listed by Arboright Properties this 4 bedroom home is available for a 7/15/20 move-in. A charming home with a first-floor master and attached bathroom and 3 bedrooms with another spacious bathroom on the second floor.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Central
111 W. Summit
111 West Summit Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
111 W. Summit Available 08/03/20 111 W. Summit - 3 Bedroom Home with Study - Available for August move in! Super location just off Main near Wheeler Park. Walk to Main Street/Kerrytown,close to UM Hospitals and easy access to M-14.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dexter, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dexter apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
East Lansing, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIBloomfield Hills, MIBath, MIClawson, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MI
Garden City, MIHaslett, MISouth Monroe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor