3615 Cushing Ct

3615 Cushing Court · (734) 369-8239
Location

3615 Cushing Court, Dexter, MI 48130
Dexter

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Updated tri-level on charming tree-lined court within the village limits of Dexter. Fresh paint, new carpet, updated kitchen, and bathrooms. Newer central a/c, updated vinyl windows, and low maintenance vinyl exterior. The main floor boasts an updated kitchen with a large living room and large family room. Additional dining area as well. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom. Lower level has fourth bedroom and a second full bathroom. Laundry room is very large. Attached two car tandem garage. Large fenced in lot with not one but two sheds.

(RLNE5124254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Cushing Ct have any available units?
3615 Cushing Ct has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3615 Cushing Ct have?
Some of 3615 Cushing Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Cushing Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Cushing Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Cushing Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Cushing Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dexter.
Does 3615 Cushing Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Cushing Ct offers parking.
Does 3615 Cushing Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 Cushing Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Cushing Ct have a pool?
No, 3615 Cushing Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Cushing Ct have accessible units?
No, 3615 Cushing Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Cushing Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 Cushing Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Cushing Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3615 Cushing Ct has units with air conditioning.
