3615 Cushing Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Updated tri-level on charming tree-lined court within the village limits of Dexter. Fresh paint, new carpet, updated kitchen, and bathrooms. Newer central a/c, updated vinyl windows, and low maintenance vinyl exterior. The main floor boasts an updated kitchen with a large living room and large family room. Additional dining area as well. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom. Lower level has fourth bedroom and a second full bathroom. Laundry room is very large. Attached two car tandem garage. Large fenced in lot with not one but two sheds.



(RLNE5124254)