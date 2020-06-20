293 Victoria Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, martin@bouma.com, www.bouma.com. Walk to Busch's Grocery and even downtown Dexter from this low-maintenance condo at Dexter Crossing! First floor living at its finest with two bedrooms, two full baths, and a full basement with more than enough storage space. The well maintained kitchen features granite counters, plenty of cabinets, and overlooks the dining area and spacious living room. Just off the living space is a quiet deck - what better place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee? Master suite with walk-in closet and private bath, plus an additional bedroom and hall bath around the corner. This condo rental is minutes to the Border to Border Trail, plus downtown Ann Arbor! Schedule a showing today.