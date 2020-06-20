All apartments in Dexter
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:29 PM

293 Victoria Drive

293 Victoria Drive · (734) 761-3060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

293 Victoria Drive, Dexter, MI 48130
Dexter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, martin@bouma.com, www.bouma.com. Walk to Busch's Grocery and even downtown Dexter from this low-maintenance condo at Dexter Crossing! First floor living at its finest with two bedrooms, two full baths, and a full basement with more than enough storage space. The well maintained kitchen features granite counters, plenty of cabinets, and overlooks the dining area and spacious living room. Just off the living space is a quiet deck - what better place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee? Master suite with walk-in closet and private bath, plus an additional bedroom and hall bath around the corner. This condo rental is minutes to the Border to Border Trail, plus downtown Ann Arbor! Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Victoria Drive have any available units?
293 Victoria Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 293 Victoria Drive have?
Some of 293 Victoria Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Victoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
293 Victoria Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Victoria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 293 Victoria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dexter.
Does 293 Victoria Drive offer parking?
No, 293 Victoria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 293 Victoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 293 Victoria Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Victoria Drive have a pool?
No, 293 Victoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 293 Victoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 293 Victoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Victoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 Victoria Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Victoria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 Victoria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
