Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Dewitt Schools Dewitt city. - Property Id: 300552



This home has a large master suite that goes out to the deck. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. All new paint and plank flooring. The back yard is huge and is just under a 1/2 acre. The home is also across the street from the elementary school.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300552

Property Id 300552



(RLNE5856837)