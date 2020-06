Amenities

Looking for a warehouse or a building for many types of businesses? Great location on popular Schaefer Rd in East Dearborn. Currently used for storage that will be completely empty when a deal is made. Frontage can be reconverted to a store front. Automatic 12ft rear door and very well maintained. 12 parking spaces shared with bowling alley parking lot next to it. Add windows and doors to possibly make it a grocery store, doctors office, pharmacy , offices and much more. All data approximate.