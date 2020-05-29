4314 SCHAEFER Road

Amenities

Move in condition Georgetown Commons Condo. This wonderful unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 and half bath/Laundry, Large cathedral ceiling living room with fireplace, upper formal dining room, kitchen with all appliances, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, bedroom #2 has a walk out patio. 1 car attached garage with opener. Water is included. Tenant pays for Electric, Gas and DTE protection Plan. Requirments, credit report, tenant screening, last 2 pay stubs. Available July 1st 2020. Furniture is available for sale if interested.