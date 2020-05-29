All apartments in Dearborn
4314 SCHAEFER Road

4314 Schaefer Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
Georgetown Commons

Amenities

Move in condition Georgetown Commons Condo. This wonderful unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 and half bath/Laundry, Large cathedral ceiling living room with fireplace, upper formal dining room, kitchen with all appliances, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, bedroom #2 has a walk out patio. 1 car attached garage with opener. Water is included. Tenant pays for Electric, Gas and DTE protection Plan. Requirments, credit report, tenant screening, last 2 pay stubs. Available July 1st 2020. Furniture is available for sale if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 SCHAEFER Road have any available units?
How much is rent in Dearborn, MI?
What amenities does 4314 SCHAEFER Road have?
Is 4314 SCHAEFER Road currently offering any rent specials?
Is 4314 SCHAEFER Road pet-friendly?
Does 4314 SCHAEFER Road offer parking?
Does 4314 SCHAEFER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Does 4314 SCHAEFER Road have a pool?
Does 4314 SCHAEFER Road have accessible units?
Does 4314 SCHAEFER Road have units with dishwashers?
