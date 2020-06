Amenities

WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE ONE OF THE OLDEST & MOST RECOGNIZED BUILDINGS IN EAST DEARBORN!!! THIS BEAUTY, ONCE HOME OF MANUFACTURERS BANK & COMERICA BANK IS NOW BEING OFFERED TO ENTREPRENEURS & RESTAURATEURS TO BRING THERE FRESH & EXCITING VISIONS TO LIFE! PRIME CENTRAL LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN EAST DEARBORN CORRIDOR, NEXT TO THE ARAB AMERICAN NATIONAL MUSEUM & ACROSS FROM DEARBORN CITY HALL ART SPACE LOFTS & GALLERY. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE, THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS! CALL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!