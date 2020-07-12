Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:40 PM

124 Apartments for rent in Dearborn Heights, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dearborn Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or...

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
21745 POWERS Avenue
21745 Powers Ave, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
ADORABLE HOME READY FOR YOU TO MOVE RIGHT IN! EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING TONS OF CABINETS GORGEOUS COUNTER TOPS AND BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIVING ROOM , NEWER CARPET,NEWER BATH VANITY, ,YARD IS VERY NICELY CARED ,2 CAR GARAGE IS HEATED AND

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Outer Drive
4013 WEDDELL Street
4013 Weddel Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
THE PRIDE OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO FORD RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER AND BEAUMONT HOSPITAL , 3 BEDROOM AND TWO FULL BATHS WITH JACUZZI, GORGEOUS FINISHED BASEMENT NEW ROOF ON BOTH HOME AND THE GARAGE,NEW CARPET, FRESHLY

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
4102 EDGEWOOD Street
4102 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
Beautiful that has been renovated inside and out. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, glass back splash, New fridge and stove. First floor has ceramic throughout. large laundry room for lots of storage plus washer and dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
6130 WHITEFIELD Street
6130 Whitefield Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! COZY 3 BEDROOM WITH TASTEFUL DECOR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND TERRIFIC LOCATION. DOOR WALL LEADING TO PATIO AND BEAUTIFUL FENCED YARD. 1+ CAR GARAGE

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
17747 W OUTER Drive
17747 W Outer Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Min 2 year lease, credit scores must be over 620, proof of income will be required (if self emplyed tax returns will be required, NO Section 8, NON Smokers, Very nice three bedroom custom brick ranch that has been freshly painted tru-out, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5751 DREXEL Street
5751 Drexel Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
FORD AND TELEGRAPH AREA. BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH. LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE. LOCATED IN THE CRESTWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT. CREDIT CHECK OTHER REFERENCE REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
6986 N TELEGRAPH Road
6986 Telegraph Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$2,000
5265 sqft
Prime location on Telegraph and Warren 1200 sq ft office space available for $2000 per month includes 8 parking spots, additional parking available for small fee, 50 feet of building frontage along telegraph, digital sign , etc.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25702 Norfolk St.
25702 Norfolk Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/23/20 25702 Norfolk St. - Property Id: 318682 This nice 3 bedroom brick home with huge back yard and detached garage is available for rent. Inquire online or via text to Jay at 3135503724. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn Heights
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11374 Beech Daly
11374 Beech Daly Road, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1101 sqft
3 Bed, 1 and half baths family Ranch Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11374-beech-daly-redford-charter-twp-mi-48239-usa-unit-n-a/49c8db92-a58c-4b55-b656-53080ccba0ec (RLNE5814838)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkland
7636 Decosta St
7636 Dacosta Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1003 sqft
Home for lease in Detroit - Great location! - Charming brick ranch home for lease in Detroit; neighbors with Dearborn Heights. Move right into this three bedroom and call it home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24601 CHERRY ST
24601 Cherry Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
Check out this beautiful lease property in the city of Dearborn. Perfect single family home for any type of tenant. $200 non refundable cleaning fee. 12 month lease with the option to lease 24 months after negotiations.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
695 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2130 HOMEPLACE Street
2130 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
2 BEDROOM RANCH HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WEST DEARBORN FOR LEASE. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. FRIDGE AND STOVE INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE DINING AREA AND BONUS MUD ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR WALL. DECK. FENCED.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Volks
24418 Michigan avenue Avenue
24418 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,500
5816 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NOW AVAILABLE ON MICHIGAN AVENUE. OVER 3500 SQ FEET SURROUNDED BY MANY NEW HOTEL DEVELOPMENTS CAR DEALERSHIPS RESTAURANT FRANCHISES WITH HIGH CAR VOLUME TRAFFIC DAILY.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
1707 INKSTER Road
1707 Inkster Road, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1086 sqft
COZY UPDATED CORNER BUNGALOW IN GARDEN CITY FOR LEASE! THIS BEAUTY FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATHROOM, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, CLEAN KITCHEN W/ NEW STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, NEW WASHING MACHINE & DRYER , NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS,

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3739 Heritage Parkway
3739 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3739 Heritage Parkway in Dearborn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Volks
24710 MICHIGAN Avenue
24710 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
575 sqft
ATTENTION PHARMACISTS, THIS WAS A SUCCESSFUL PHARMACY (OWNER MOVED OUT OF STATE), NOW IS REMODELED AND READY FOR NEXT BUSINESS OWNER, THIS IS LOCATED IN DEARBORN ON W. MICHIGAN AVE. WITHIN A QUARTER MILE OF 12 DIFFERENT DOCTORS OFFICES.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3442 Heritage Parkway
3442 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dearborn Heights, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dearborn Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

