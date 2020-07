1685 TREYBORNE Circle

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED 2 STORY DETACHED CONDO IN COMMERCE! THIS 2 BEDROOM 2.1 BATH HOME FEATURES CERAMIC FLOORING IN FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST NOOK, AND LIBRARY. GREAT ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, OVERLOOK FROM SECOND FLOOR, AND FIREPLACE WITH MANTLE. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND TONS OF CABINET STORAGE. DOOR WALL OFF BREAKFAST NOOK LEADS TO PRIVATE DECK THAT OVERLOOKS QUIET POND WITH FOUNTAIN. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, BAY WINDOW, SOAKING TUB, AND STALL SHOWER. SECOND FLOOR BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE FULL BATH. FULL BASEMENT WITH EGRESS WINDOWS OFFERS PLENTY OF STORAGE AND ENTERTAINING SPACE. APPLICATION MUST INCLUDE PREVIOUS LANDLORD INFO, ALL PAGES OF CREDIT REPORT, PAY STUBS, EMPLOYMENT LETTER, & BANK STATEMENTS. ALL DOCUMENTS MUST BE APPROVED BY LANDLORD. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. $350 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. CORPORATE TRANSFEREE ONLY.