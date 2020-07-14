All apartments in Coldwater
Find more places like Apartments at Sauk Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coldwater, MI
/
Apartments at Sauk Trail
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:46 PM

Apartments at Sauk Trail

150 Anderson Drive · (517) 225-1832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

150 Anderson Drive, Coldwater, MI 49036

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 18

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apartments at Sauk Trail.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartments at Sauk Trail is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. We offer one and two bedrooms that are sure to please. Whether you want to relax by our resort-style pool or workout in our 24 fitness center, Sauk Trail is sure to have something for you! We are close to shopping, dining, and entertainment and have easy access to I- 69.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1.5 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. One surface lot parking space is included. Garages are available for rent at $65 per month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apartments at Sauk Trail have any available units?
Apartments at Sauk Trail has 2 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Apartments at Sauk Trail have?
Some of Apartments at Sauk Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apartments at Sauk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
Apartments at Sauk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apartments at Sauk Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, Apartments at Sauk Trail is pet friendly.
Does Apartments at Sauk Trail offer parking?
Yes, Apartments at Sauk Trail offers parking.
Does Apartments at Sauk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apartments at Sauk Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apartments at Sauk Trail have a pool?
Yes, Apartments at Sauk Trail has a pool.
Does Apartments at Sauk Trail have accessible units?
No, Apartments at Sauk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does Apartments at Sauk Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apartments at Sauk Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does Apartments at Sauk Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Apartments at Sauk Trail has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Apartments at Sauk Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Wayne, INLansing, MIKalamazoo, MI
Battle Creek, MIJackson, MIHolt, MI
Springfield, MIPortage, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort WayneKalamazoo College
Kellogg Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity