Apartments at Sauk Trail

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1.5 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. One surface lot parking space is included. Garages are available for rent at $65 per month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.