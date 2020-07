Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand NEW Master Bath - 2019 Updated IKEA Kitchen with NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Roof replaced in 2018. This home offers everything that a renter needs or wants. Within Walking distance to Gyms, and restaurants on 14-mile road. Huge Fenced backyard with Shed. GREAT LOCATION near Crooks and 14 miles. Lawn MAINTENANCE INCLUDED (Lawn Cutting, Bush Trimming) Snow removal tenants responsibility. Must use Real Living Kee Realty Application - $40 NON-Refundable application per person (anyone over 18 must fill out) $300 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, 1.5 Months Security Deposit and First Months rent due at Lease Signing. Lessees to verify all information.