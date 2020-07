Amenities

Here is your chance to rent out this Charming Historic Craftsman upper level flat right in the heart of downtown Clawson. Water and gas included in rent. New carpets. Freshly painted. Very clean! Lots of storage space and closets. Private back yard with private parking. This will not last! 700+ credit scores. This property is NOT section 8 approved. NO PETS NO SMOKING.

